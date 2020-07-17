Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taxiway Alpha Reopens

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Taxiway Alpha reopened after a year of construction at Barksdale, July 15, 2020.

    The $7.25 million plan came to fruition through the coordination of multiple 2nd Bomb Wing agencies.

    “Contracting received the project documents in late February 2019 and between 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron and the 2nd Contracting Squadron, we had it negotiated, reviewed and ready for award by the end of March 2019,” said Chris Mitchell, 2nd CONS, construction flight chief. “Preparing a task order for over $7 million this fast shows the amount of dedication and teamwork there is between 2nd CES and 2nd CONS.”

    The project not only kept its timeline, but the team was also able to redesign the project to save money.

    “The initial design bids came in at about $9.5 million, after the redesign the bid came in at $7.25 million,” said Anthony Cyr, 2nd CES lead civil engineer.

    The repair extends the life of the taxiway for the next 30 to 40 years. In turn, the repairs help sustain the 2nd Bomb Wing mission of providing lethal and combat-ready B-52s for nuclear and conventional global strike and combat support operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 19:08
    Story ID: 375279
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taxiway Alpha Reopens, by SrA Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Repairs
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    taxiway
    2nd MSG
    2nd Operations Group
    2nd OG
    2nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    2nd Contracting Squadron
    2nd Mission Support Group
    2nd CE
    2nd CONS
    taxiway alpha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT