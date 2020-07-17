BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Taxiway Alpha reopened after a year of construction at Barksdale, July 15, 2020.



The $7.25 million plan came to fruition through the coordination of multiple 2nd Bomb Wing agencies.



“Contracting received the project documents in late February 2019 and between 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron and the 2nd Contracting Squadron, we had it negotiated, reviewed and ready for award by the end of March 2019,” said Chris Mitchell, 2nd CONS, construction flight chief. “Preparing a task order for over $7 million this fast shows the amount of dedication and teamwork there is between 2nd CES and 2nd CONS.”



The project not only kept its timeline, but the team was also able to redesign the project to save money.



“The initial design bids came in at about $9.5 million, after the redesign the bid came in at $7.25 million,” said Anthony Cyr, 2nd CES lead civil engineer.



The repair extends the life of the taxiway for the next 30 to 40 years. In turn, the repairs help sustain the 2nd Bomb Wing mission of providing lethal and combat-ready B-52s for nuclear and conventional global strike and combat support operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 Story ID: 375279 This work, Taxiway Alpha Reopens, by SrA Cassandra Johnson