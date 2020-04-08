Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAZMAT training conducted at the N.D. Air National Guard Regional Training Site [Image 6 of 6]

    HAZMAT training conducted at the N.D. Air National Guard Regional Training Site

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class John Noyes, a medical technician with the 81st Civil Support Team, treats simulated exercise victim Sgt. Travis Johnson, also of the 81st Civil Support Team, for injuries during exercise Vigilant Guard at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Aug. 4, 2020. 119th Wing Emergency Management personnel are teaming up with members of the North Dakota National Guard 81st Civil Support Team for a hazardous material detection exercise as part of exercise Vigilant Guard at the North Dakota Air National Guard regional training site. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 17:13
    Photo ID: 6296271
    VIRIN: 200804-Z-WA217-1255
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HAZMAT training conducted at the N.D. Air National Guard Regional Training Site [Image 6 of 6], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vigilant Guard
    ANG
    HAZMAT
    NDNG
    North Dakota
    Fargo
    National Guard
    NDANG
    119 Wing
    InThisTogetherND

