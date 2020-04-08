1st Lt. Tom Hansen, of the 81st Civil Support Team, left, points out exercise information to 119th Wing emergency management manager Senior Master Sgt. Kristi Erickson, during exercise Vigilant Guard at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Aug. 4, 2020. 119th Wing Emergency Management personnel are teaming up with members of the North Dakota National Guard 81st Civil Support Team for a hazardous material detection exercise as part of exercise Vigilant Guard at the North Dakota Air National Guard regional training site. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 17:13 Photo ID: 6296267 VIRIN: 200804-Z-WA217-1158 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.51 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HAZMAT training conducted at the N.D. Air National Guard Regional Training Site [Image 6 of 6], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.