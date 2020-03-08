Kilo Company Log Drills

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 3, 2020. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 13:47
|Photo ID:
|6296070
|VIRIN:
|200803-M-OQ594-1076
|Resolution:
|3716x2477
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
