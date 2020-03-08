Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Log Drills [Image 6 of 7]

    Kilo Company Log Drills

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 3, 2020. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 13:47
    Photo ID: 6296069
    VIRIN: 200803-M-OQ594-1070
    Resolution: 3805x2537
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

