Kilo Company Log Drills

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 3, 2020. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

