Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community [Image 4 of 4]

    Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community

    SELLS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members sorted donated food by expiration date to ensure non-expired food is distributed to the local Tohono O’odham Nation community Aug. 03, 2020 in Sells, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 2900 missions statewide in response to the COIVD-19 pandemic since being activated in March 2020 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by of Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 11:49
    Photo ID: 6295842
    VIRIN: 200804-Z-CC902-0081
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: SELLS, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community
    Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community
    Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community
    Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    Guard
    Operations
    Air
    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Activation
    ANG
    PPE
    Native Americans
    AZ
    Support
    Soldiers
    Military
    NG
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    Readiness
    National Guard
    AZANG
    AZNG
    Food Banks
    Papago
    AZARNG
    Native America
    COVID-19
    covid19nationalguard
    COVID19c
    AZCV19
    WEGOTTHISAZ
    TFLOGAZ
    Tohono O’odham Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT