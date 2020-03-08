Arizona National Guard serves Tohono O’odham Nation community

Arizona National Guard service members sorted donated food by expiration date to ensure non-expired food is distributed to the local Tohono O’odham Nation community Aug. 03, 2020 in Sells, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 2900 missions statewide in response to the COIVD-19 pandemic since being activated in March 2020 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by of Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

