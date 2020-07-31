SCANG performs COVID-19 tests for mission critical personnel

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Bosley, program manager for the 169th Fighter Wing's Drug Demand Reduction Program at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., performs a nasopharyngeal swab on a mission essential Airman assigned to an Aerospace Control Alert trained unit with the South Carolina Air National Guard. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

