    SCANG performs COVID-19 tests for mission critical personnel [Image 5 of 5]

    SCANG performs COVID-19 tests for mission critical personnel

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Bosley, program manager for the 169th Fighter Wing's Drug Demand Reduction Program at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., performs a nasopharyngeal swab on a mission essential Airman assigned to an Aerospace Control Alert trained unit with the South Carolina Air National Guard. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 09:44
    South Carolina Air National Guard performs COVID-19 tests for mission critical personnel

