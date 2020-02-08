Brower takes command of 38th Troop Command

Alaska Army National Guard Col. Joel Gilbert, 38th Troop Command commander, posts the unit colors, signifying his relinquishment of command during an Aug. 2, 2020, socially distanced change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Lt. Col. Tim Brower succeeded Gilbert during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard/Released)

Date Taken: 08.02.2020
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US