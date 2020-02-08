Brower takes command of 38th Troop Command

Lt. Col. Tim Brower took command of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command during an Aug. 2 change-of-command ceremony here.



Brower succeeded Col. Joel Gilbert who had served as the 38th TC commander since September 2018.



The 38th TC comprises 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment; 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment; 49th Missile Defense Battalion; and 103rd Civil Support Team.



Brower, a career military intelligence officer, is a 1998 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and most recently served in a deployed position as director, CJ7 Force Management Division for Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan/NATO Special Operation Component Command-Afghanistan.



Previously, Brower commanded the 49th MDB at Fort Greely.



“The Brower family is so thankful to be back in Alaska,” Brower said. “We have so many friends here, and it feels like a reunion after we departed Fort Greely over three years ago.”



Brig. Gen. Charles Knowles, commander, Alaska Army National Guard, presided over the ceremony. He said Brower inherits a capable, combat-ready unit.



“The 38th team has done a great job setting the conditions for continued success,” he said. “You are receiving a learning organization staffed by professionals who are committed to our people and mission … Your Soldiers know their units inside and out. They have an abundance of experience and relevant perspective they will gladly share.”



Gilbert, who is set to retire after more than 27 years of service, reflected on commanding the diverse capabilities of the 38th TC.



“I have had the amazing opportunity to work with infantry, aviation, air defense artillery, military police and civil support soldiers,” he said. “The theme that has remained constant across all the branches is the professionalism, dedication and desire to serve our state and country.”



Knowles commended Gilbert on the 38th TC’s accomplishments during the past two years.



“All of the 38th units have benefited from your hard work and leadership,” Knowles said. “The infantry battalion successfully deployed to Kosovo and returned. The aviation battalion (took) great strides as it continues a major reorganization, and you took on the added task of caring for the 103rd Civil Support Team while the 297th Regional Support Group is deployed to Poland.”



Brower spoke about his vision for the unit.



“The National Guard’s motto 'Always ready, always there' speaks to our role — our opportunity in these uncertain times when we will be called upon for both state and federal missions,” he said. “We must be ready to perform our duty for Alaska and for our country. We will do so honorably by living the Army Values and treating one another with dignity and respect.”

