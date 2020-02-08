Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brower takes command of 38th Troop Command [Image 4 of 5]

    Brower takes command of 38th Troop Command

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Tim Brower, 38th Troop Command commander, gives wife, Melanie, a gift signifying things to come after taking command during an Aug. 2, 2020, socially distanced change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Brower succeeded Col. Joel Gilbert during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard/Released)

    Alaska Army National Guard
    38th Troop Command

