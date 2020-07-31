Andrew Eberst, Bun-D franchise owner, stands in front of Benko Fitness Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2020. Bun-D is a new resturant to promote healthy habits for Davis-Monthan Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6295041
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-NP794-2067
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Walk, Run, Wraps [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
