Walk, Run, Wraps

U.S Air Force Airmen drink smoothies from Bun-D at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, July 31, 2020. Davis-Monthan leadership is invested in finding innovative and healthy ways to keep Airmen physically fit and ready for the high end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6295040
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-NP794-2070
|Resolution:
|5267x3712
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
