A U.S Air Force Airman orders from Bun-D at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2020. Davis-Monthan leadership is invested in finding innovative and healthy ways to keep Airmen physically fit and ready for the high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6295039
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-NP794-1084
|Resolution:
|5259x3712
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Walk, Run, Wraps [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
