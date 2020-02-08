A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on Aug. 2, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6294759
|VIRIN:
|200802-A-OK556-330
|Resolution:
|1410x1058
|Size:
|246.46 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Historical Areas [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT