Fort McCoy Historical Areas

A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on Aug. 2, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

