    Fort McCoy Historical Areas [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort McCoy Historical Areas

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on Aug. 2, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 14:16
    Photo ID: 6294756
    VIRIN: 200802-A-OK556-238
    Resolution: 3980x2985
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Historical Areas [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    gate
    Fort McCoy
    Works Progress Administration
    historical areas

