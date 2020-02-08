Rucking reflection

Senior Airman Josef Batvinskas, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, participates in a ruck sack walk in support of local disabled veterans near Robinson Twp., Pennsylvania, Aug. 2, 2020. The ruck sack walk was held by the It’s About The Warrior Foundation whose mission is to assist and empower all post 9/11 veterans and their families from the local tri-state area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 Location: ROBINSON TWP., PA, US