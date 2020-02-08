Staff Sgt. Joseph Russell, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, participates in a ruck sack walk in support of local disabled veterans near Robinson Twp., Pennsylvania, Aug. 2, 2020. The ruck sack walk was held by the It’s About The Warrior Foundation whose mission is to assist and empower all post 9/11 veterans and their families from the local tri-state area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6294753 VIRIN: 200802-F-UJ876-1421 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.23 MB Location: ROBINSON TWP., PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rough ruck [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.