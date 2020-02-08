Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rucking through [Image 3 of 5]

    Rucking through

    ROBINSON TWP., PA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Russell and Senior Airman Josef Batvinskas, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolmen and Lance Cpl. Kyle David, U.S. Marine Corps 4th Law Enforcement Bravo Company military police, participate in a ruck sack walk in support of local disabled veterans near Robinson Twp., Pennsylvania, Aug. 2, 2020. The ruck sack walk was held by the It’s About The Warrior Foundation whose mission is to assist and empower all post 9/11 veterans and their families from the local tri-state area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 13:55
