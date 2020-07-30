Aircraft doctors: Non-Destructive testing keep aircraft flying, crews safe

George Edwards (right), 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive trainee, Vincent Jernigan (center), 558th AMXS Non-destructive tester inspector and Mark Hease, 558th AMXS Non-destructive technician, all with the 402nd Maintenance Group, document readings from a eddy current rotary fastener hole at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 30, 2020. The NDI team provides this information to engineers and maintenance workers to make necessary repairs during aircraft depot level maintenance.

