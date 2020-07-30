Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft doctors: Non-Destructive testing keep aircraft flying, crews safe [Image 3 of 4]

    Aircraft doctors: Non-Destructive testing keep aircraft flying, crews safe

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    George Edwards (right), 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive trainee, Vincent Jernigan (center), 558th AMXS Non-destructive tester inspector and Mark Hease, 558th AMXS Non-destructive technician, all with the 402nd Maintenance Group, document readings from a eddy current rotary fastener hole at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 30, 2020. The NDI team provides this information to engineers and maintenance workers to make necessary repairs during aircraft depot level maintenance.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 08:57
    VIRIN: 200730-F-ED303-1003
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Robins Air Force Base
    Air Force Material Command
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

