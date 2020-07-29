Aircraft doctors: Non-Destructive testing keep aircraft flying, crews safe

Broderick Henry and Vincent Jernigan, both 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive tester inspectors with the 402nd Maintenance Group show the various pieces of equipment that work with the 40 degree Lorad tube head at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2020. 40 degree Lorad tube head can be used to expose both phosphorous film and conventional film to provide an x-ray image.

