    Aircraft doctors: Non-Destructive testing keep aircraft flying, crews safe [Image 1 of 4]

    Aircraft doctors: Non-Destructive testing keep aircraft flying, crews safe

    ROBINS AIR FORCE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Broderick Henry, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive tester inspector with the 402nd Maintenance Group explains the benefits of using computer radiography phosphorous film scan at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2020. The CR film process lessens the time an inspector is exposed to radiation and has a quicker turn-around time providing an image that can be enhanced to provide greater detail to the inspector.

