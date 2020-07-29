Aircraft doctors: Non-Destructive testing keep aircraft flying, crews safe

Broderick Henry, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive tester inspector with the 402nd Maintenance Group explains the benefits of using computer radiography phosphorous film scan at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2020. The CR film process lessens the time an inspector is exposed to radiation and has a quicker turn-around time providing an image that can be enhanced to provide greater detail to the inspector.

