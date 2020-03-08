200803-N-QV265-1115 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 3, 2020) - Hull Maintenance Technician (HT) 2nd Class Alex Robison, from Fort Walton Beach, Florida assembles a hole saw drill bit in the HT shop aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). HTs are responsible for the maintenance, fabrication and repair of shipboard structural, piping and plumbing systems. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 00:21 Photo ID: 6294107 VIRIN: 200803-N-QV265-1101 Resolution: 3000x2190 Size: 690.88 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hull Maintenance Technicians Hard at Work [Image 4 of 4], by SN Erik Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.