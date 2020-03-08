Hull Maintenance Technicians Hard at Work

200803-N-QV265-1102 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 3, 2020) - Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jakob Duran, from Caldwell, Idaho, cuts a piece if angled aluminum using a hydraulic cutting machine, aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Hull Maintenance Technicians are responsible for fabrication, installation and repair of shipboard structures, piping and plumbing systems. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

