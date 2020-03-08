Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hull Maintenance Technicians Hard at Work [Image 3 of 4]

    Hull Maintenance Technicians Hard at Work

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Erik Rivera 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    200803-N-QV265-1102 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 3, 2020) - Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jakob Duran, from Caldwell, Idaho, cuts a piece if angled aluminum using a hydraulic cutting machine, aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Hull Maintenance Technicians are responsible for fabrication, installation and repair of shipboard structures, piping and plumbing systems. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 00:49
    Photo ID: 6294106
    VIRIN: 200803-N-QV265-1102
    Resolution: 3000x2106
    Size: 799.96 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: CALDWELL, ID, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hull Maintenance Technicians Hard at Work [Image 4 of 4], by SN Erik Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Engineering
    Hull maintenance Technician
    U.S. Navy
    Metalwork

