200803-N-QV265-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 3, 2020) - Hull Maintenance Technician (HT) 2nd Class Tarikh Williams, from Wilmington, Delaware, uses a welder's hammer to remove slag in the HT shop aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). HTs are responsible for the maintenance, fabrication and repair of shipboard structural, piping and plumbing systems. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Erik M. Rivera Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 00:49
|Photo ID:
|6294104
|VIRIN:
|200803-N-QV265-1008
|Resolution:
|3000x2570
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, DE, US
This work, Hull Maintenance Technicians Hard at Work [Image 4 of 4], by SN Erik Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
