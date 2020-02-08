U. S., Canadian coast guards assist disabled vessel near Dundas, Island Canada

Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick preparing to take a disabled vessel in tow, August 2, 2020. The Canadian and U. S. coast guards assisted a disabled vessel near Dundas Island Canada. Pamala Lynn, a 40-foot recreational vessel, with one person and one dog aboard was safely towed into Ketchikan. The owner and dog were reported to be in stable condition upon arrival.
