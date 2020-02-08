Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U. S., Canadian coast guards assist disabled vessel near Dundas, Island Canada [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew towing a disabled vessel, August 2, 2020. The Canadian and U. S. coast guards assisted a disabled vessel near Dundas Island Canada. Pamala Lynn, a 40-foot recreational vessel, with one person and one dog aboard was safely towed into Ketchikan. The owner and dog were reported to be in stable condition upon arrival.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U. S., Canadian coast guards assist disabled vessel near Dundas, Island Canada [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick

