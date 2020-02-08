A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew towing a disabled vessel, August 2, 2020. The Canadian and U. S. coast guards assisted a disabled vessel near Dundas Island Canada. Pamala Lynn, a 40-foot recreational vessel, with one person and one dog aboard was safely towed into Ketchikan. The owner and dog were reported to be in stable condition upon arrival.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 00:18 Photo ID: 6294100 VIRIN: 200802-G-QU455-002 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 134.62 KB Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U. S., Canadian coast guards assist disabled vessel near Dundas, Island Canada [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.