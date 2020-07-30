121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership

Only July 30, 2020 the 121st Field Hospital of the 549th Hospital Center and its subordinate medical detachments along with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance conducted a leader’s time training event showcasing the units medical capabilities with a demonstration for Republic of Korea Army senior medical leadership and the U.S. Navy’s 30th Medical Battalion. The leaders were shown the capabilities of the Field Hospital concept through a simulated mass casualty exercise that involved simulated medical care to three injured Soldiers. (Photo by Sgt. Sean Averett, 121st Field Hospital)

