Only July 30, 2020 the 121st Field Hospital of the 549th Hospital Center and its subordinate medical detachments along with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance conducted a leader’s time training event showcasing the units medical capabilities with a demonstration for Republic of Korea Army senior medical leadership and the U.S. Navy’s 30th Medical Battalion. The leaders were shown the capabilities of the Field Hospital concept through a simulated mass casualty exercise that involved simulated medical care to three injured Soldiers. (Photo by Sgt. Sean Averett, 121st Field Hospital)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2020 23:30
|Photo ID:
|6294092
|VIRIN:
|200730-D-MF586-088
|Resolution:
|1512x1080
|Size:
|234.77 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership [Image 3 of 3], by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
