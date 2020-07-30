Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership [Image 3 of 3]

    121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2020

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Only July 30, 2020 the 121st Field Hospital of the 549th Hospital Center and its subordinate medical detachments along with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance conducted a leader’s time training event showcasing the units medical capabilities with a demonstration for Republic of Korea Army senior medical leadership and the U.S. Navy’s 30th Medical Battalion. The leaders were shown the capabilities of the Field Hospital concept through a simulated mass casualty exercise that involved simulated medical care to three injured Soldiers. (Photo by Sgt. Sean Averett, 121st Field Hospital)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 23:30
    Photo ID: 6294094
    VIRIN: 200730-D-MF586-359
    Resolution: 1512x1080
    Size: 344.96 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership [Image 3 of 3], by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership
    121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership
    121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    8th Army
    US Navy
    65th Medical Brigade
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Pacific
    30th Medical Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT