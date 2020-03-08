121st Field Hospital Demonstrate Capabilities to Senior Medical Leadership

Improving the health and resiliency of service men and women on the Korean peninsula and maintaining a “Fight Tonight” readiness are cornerstones of the medical mission of the 65th Medical Brigade and its subordinate units.



Only July 30, 2020 the 121st Field Hospital of the 549th Hospital Center and its subordinate medical detachments along with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance conducted a leader’s time training event showcasing the units medical capabilities with a demonstration for Republic of Korea Army senior medical leadership and the U.S. Navy’s 30th Medical Battalion. The leaders were shown the capabilities of the Field Hospital concept through a simulated mass casualty exercise that involved simulated medical care to three injured Soldiers.



Days prior to the exercise, the unit successfully deployed Air-Supported Tents utilizing all components (generators, power cables, power distribution boxes and lights) for the Emergency Room, Operating Room, Intensive Care Unit, Intermediate Care Ward, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Blood Bank for the 32-bed field hospital.



Providing Role III care at the FH, the patient is treated in a medical treatment facility staffed and equipped to provide care to all categories of patients, including resuscitation, initial wound surgery, damage control surgery and postoperative treatment.



In efforts to strengthen the alliance and interoperability with our Host Nation Partners and sister medical units, the 121st not only demonstrated the field hospital’s capabilities, but gave the medical senior leaders an understanding of the patient flow and communication flow from within a tactical environment.



The Soldiers not only improved their proficiencies on MTOE Equipment and patient care in a tactical environment but also enhanced their understanding of the FH Role III capabilities while strengthening strategic alliances with ROK counterparts through direct interaction.

