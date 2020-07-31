Sailor prepares for hurricane

U.S. Navy Airmen Recruit Damen Greene, from Atlanta, uses a pallet jack to move equipment as a precaution to Hurricane Isaias on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, July 31, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sarah Mead)

