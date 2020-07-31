Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Sailors add storm lines [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Sailors add storm lines

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors add additional storm lines to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in preparation for Hurricane Isaias in Norfolk, Virginia, July 31, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2020 13:49
    Photo ID: 6293326
    VIRIN: 200731-N-IK880-0006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors add storm lines [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Sailors add storm lines
    U.S. Sailors add storm lines
    U.S. Sailors add storm lines.
    Contractor cleans for hurricane
    Sailor prepares for hurricane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Hurricane Isaias

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT