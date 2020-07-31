U.S. Sailors add storm lines.

U.S. Navy Sailors add additional storm lines to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in preparation for Hurricane Isaias in Norfolk, Virginia, Jul. 31, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

