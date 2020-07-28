Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling [Image 3 of 6]

    Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Wayne Clark 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein speaks during the official portrait unveiling ceremony for former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 28, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 12:19
    Photo ID: 6289908
    VIRIN: 200728-F-AZ553-0146
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling [Image 6 of 6], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling
    Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling
    Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling
    Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling
    Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling
    SecAF Wilson Painting Portrait Unveiling Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    SecAF
    Pentagon
    CSAF
    Wilson
    Portrait
    July
    Official
    Clark
    Secretary
    Heather
    SAF
    Former
    Unveiling
    PAI
    2020
    Gen. David L. Goldfein
    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett
    AZ553

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT