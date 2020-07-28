Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speaks during the official portrait unveiling ceremony in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 28, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)
|07.28.2020
|07.29.2020 12:19
|6289906
|200728-F-AZ553-0173
|3000x1876
|3.08 MB
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Former Secretary Wilson's Official Portrait Unveiling [Image 6 of 6], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
