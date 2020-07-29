Chap. (Col.) Kenneth Sorenson, command chaplain for Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, and Pfc. John Thompson, a religious support specialist with the 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, prepare to cut a cake July 29, 2020, on Clay Kaserne during a ceremony in honor of the 245th anniversary of the Chaplain Corps.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6289802
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-PN062-865
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplains reflect on legacy of their corps [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Morelock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplains reflect on legacy of their corps
LEAVE A COMMENT