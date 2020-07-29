Chaplains reflect on legacy of their corps

WIESBADEN, Germany – Chaplains and community members from across U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden gathered July 29 in the shade of the trees behind Clay Chapel to reflect on the foundations and legacy of the Chaplain Corps on its 245th anniversary.



U.S. Army Europe Command Chaplain Col. Timothy Mallard kicked off the event with a prayer and brief history of the chaplaincy and the branch’s patron saint, St. Martin of Tours.



The chaplaincy’s heritage is built on the concept of selfless service and sacrifice, just as our patron saint demonstrated for all of us, he said, adding that chaplains serve in garrisons and mission units across the Army.



“Wherever Soldiers are, we are there with them,” Mallard said.



Other chaplains and religious affairs specialists shared vignettes about inspiring Army chaplains and chaplain assistants throughout the years who served in war and peacetime, in the U.S. and around the world.



The ceremony ended with the youngest and oldest members of the Chaplain Corps present, Chap. (Col.) Kenneth Sorenson, command chaplain for Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, and Pfc. John Thompson, a religious support specialist with the 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, cutting the anniversary cake.



For more information on the Chaplain Corps, visit www.army.mil/chaplaincorps.

