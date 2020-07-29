U.S. Army Europe Command Chaplain Col. Timothy Mallard leads members of the Chaplain Corps and community members from across U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in prayer during a ceremony July 29, 2020, behind Clay Chapel in recognition of the 245th anniversary of the Chaplain Corps.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6289799
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-PN062-655
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplains reflect on legacy of their corps [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Morelock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplains reflect on legacy of their corps
LEAVE A COMMENT