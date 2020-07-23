YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (July 24, 2020) L.t.j.g. Lily Kowalski, First Lieutenant aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), plots on a damage control plate during a damage control firefighting training. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Samuel Hardgrove)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 09:06
|Photo ID:
|6289708
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-NK931-834
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|13.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Barry Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
