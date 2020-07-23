Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry Damage Control Training [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Barry Damage Control Training

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Sam Hardgrove 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (July 24, 2020) A Sailor assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) to search for the source of a fire during a damage control firefighting training. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Samuel Hardgrove)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 09:06
    Photo ID: 6289706
    VIRIN: 200723-N-NK931-666
    Resolution: 5169x3446
    Size: 19.01 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, USS Barry Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

