USS Barry Damage Control Training

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (July 24, 2020) A Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) to search for the source of a fire during a damage control firefighting training. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Samuel Hardgrove)



