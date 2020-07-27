Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon [Image 11 of 13]

    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, shouts orders to the Marines occupying another defensive position during a defense range at Setermoen, Norway, July 27, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 09:24
    Photo ID: 6289688
    VIRIN: 200727-M-OX257-1208
    Resolution: 4351x2901
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon
    From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    3rd battalion
    field
    USMC
    M240B
    Norway
    EUCOM
    Marines
    defense
    training
    2nd Marine Regiment
    SMAW
    weapons platoon
    Kilo
    FGM-148 Javelin
    medium machine gun
    K CO
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MK153 shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapon
    V32
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    MRF-E 20.2
    defense range
    anti-tank missile launcher

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT