U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, prepare an MK153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon (SMAW) during a defense range at Setermoen, Norway, July 27, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6289684
|VIRIN:
|200727-M-OX257-1123
|Resolution:
|5029x3353
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT