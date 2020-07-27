From Norway, with Love: 3/2 Weapons Platoon

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, fire an M240B medium machine gun from within an underground defensive position during a defense range at Setermoen, Norway, July 27, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

