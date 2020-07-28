Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Sailor Honored as American Red Cross Volunteer of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Lemonnier Sailor Honored as American Red Cross Volunteer of the Quarter

    DJIBOUTI

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Cortney Grace, from West Palm Beach , Fla., left, and attached to the supply department at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), is honored as the American Red Cross volunteer of the quarter for European division deployed cites on July 28, 2020. Grace was presented the certificate by Supply Officer Lt. Cdr. Robert H. McCormick, center, and CLDJ Commanding Officer Capt. Kyle Schuman, right. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Sailor Honored as American Red Cross Volunteer of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

