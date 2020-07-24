West Palm Beach, Fla. Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Cortney Grace, from West Palm, Fla., who is the senior customs border clearance agency program manager for the supply department was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, July 21, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



"I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Grace and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight," said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "It's not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Grace exemplifies the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation."



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Grace, a 2005 graduate of Palm Beach Gardens High School, credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up Waco, TX.



"We moved around a lot as a kid,” Grace said. “I learned not to be afraid to explore your discomforts. Life isn’t always easy and never be afraid to lead.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Petty Officer Grace is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Grace is most proud of serving as the American Cross Liaison for CLDJ.



"I have assembled 46 care packages for service members here and downrange," said Grace. “I sacrificed a lot of my personal leisure time to serve others as their needs far outweighed my own.”



Grace comes from a history of military service and hopes to begin a family tradition.



"My mother graduated high school early and joined the Army," Grace said.” She was fearless, bold and willing to take unconventional risks in order to expand her horizons.”



Grace is a U.S. Navy reservist and applies the knowledge he has as a contract securities officer to his role here.



“My profession back home has been beneficial in preparing me to take on a number of collateral duties,” said Grace. “They are actively a part of my normal duties back home.”



Grace’s collateral duties include serving as the container control lead petty officer, hazard materials representative, logistics supply center representative and as the Camp Lemonnier American Red Cross liaison.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Grace, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



"Our shop is fast-paced and diverse so there is always something new to experience each day," Grace said. “I enjoy the great attitude from our customers and the ability to visibly see the direct impact of what we do first-hand.

